Pro Kabaddi League Team Owners: List of all PKL 10 teams and their owners

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has stepped into its 10th edition this season. The highly anticipated kabaddi league returned to its caravan format for PKL 10. Teams will travel to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Noida, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, and Panchkula for various legs of the tournament.

Ahead of PKL 10, all 12 teams finalized their squads via player retentions and the auction. Franchises broke the bank to secure the likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Mohammadreza Shadloui, and Maninder Singh.

With the tournament already underway, let us take a look at all the teams and their respective owners.

PKL 10 teams and their owners

#1 Bengal Warriors - Capri Sports

Bengal Warriors are led by star raider Maninder Singh in the ongoing 10th edition of PKL. The Warriors were crowned champions for the first time in season 7. The Kolkata-based franchise is owned by Capri Sports, a sports and recreation company.

Capri Sports is also associated with UP Warriorz (WPL), Sharjah Warriors (ILT20), and Rajasthan Warriors (UKK). Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is also the co-owner of the team.

#2 Bengaluru Bulls - WL League Pvt. Ltd

Bangalore-based franchise Bengaluru Bulls are the winners of PKL season 6. The Bulls are captained by Saurabh Nandal this season.

The Bulls are owned by WL League Pvt. Ltd, a construction company based out of Hyderabad. It is a 10-year-old company that focuses mainly on the repair of buildings and the completion of incomplete houses.

#3 Dabang Delhi - Radha Kapoor Khanna

The eldest daughter of Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor, Radha Kapoor, is the founder of the company DoIT Sports Management (India) Pvt Ltd, which owns the Dabang Delhi team.

Dabang Delhi won their maiden PKL trophy in Season 8. A sports enthusiast herself, Radha also owns the Dabang Mumbai Hockey Club and the Dabang Delhi Table Tennis Club.

#4 Gujarat Giants - Adani Wilmar Ltd

Gujarat Giants, led by Fazel Atrachali, have never won the PKL title to date. They played two finals in 2017 and 2018, losing on both occasions.

The franchise is owned by Adani Wilmar Ltd, a multinational food and beverage conglomerate based in India. Founded by Gautam Adani, it is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International.

#5 Haryana Steelers - JSW Group

Haryana Steelers, led by Mohit Nandal in PKL 2023, are also among the teams who are yet to win a PKL title. The team is owned by the famous JSW Group.

The JSW Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate, that is also associated with teams such as Bengaluru FC, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Capitals Women's Team, and Pretoria Capitals.

#6 Jaipur Pink Panthers - Abhishek Bachchan

Jaipur Pink Panthers are the second-most successful team in the history of Pro Kabaddi. They won the inaugural edition in 2014 and are also the defending champions, having clinched the trophy in Season 9.

The Pink Panthers are owned by Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, son of legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

#7 Patna Pirates - Rajesh V Shah

Rajesh V Shah, a former co-chairman and managing director at Mukand Ltd, is the owner of Patna Pirates. Mukand Limited, a part of the Bajaj Group, is one of India's leading conglomerates involved in the manufacturing of stainless steel, alloy steel, and stainless steel billets.

Three-time Pro Kabaddi champions, Patna Pirates, are the most successful team in PKL history.

#8 Puneri Paltan - Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd

Puneri Paltan came close to winning their maiden PKL title last season, finishing as runner-ups. The Pune-based franchise is owned by Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd. It is known to facilitate young and talented athletes with top infrastructure, playing its part in promoting sports in India.

#9 Tamil Thalaivas - Magnum Sports Pvt. Ltd

Tamil Thalaivas have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the PKL. However, they qualified for the playoffs last season. The Thaliavas are owned by Magnum Sports Private Limited, a consortium that is also the owner of Kerela Blasters FC, a club in the Indian Super League.

#10 Telugu Titans - Veera Sports

Telugu Titans made headlines at the PKL 10 auctions, roping in Pawan Sehrawat in what was the costliest buy in the history of the league. The Titans are a franchise of Veera Sports, owned by Srinivas Sreeramaneni of Vaya Group, NED Group, and Mr. Mahesh Kolli of Greenko Group.

Telugu Titans are yet to win the elusive Pro Kabaddi trophy.

#11 U Mumba - Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd

U Mumba won the Pro Kabaddi championship way back in 2015 during the second season. The former champions are owned by Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based private equity and venture capital firm. Indian entrepreneur and film producer Ronnie Screwvala is the founder of the company.

#12 UP Yoddhas - GMR Group

Lastly, UP Yoddhas are another team that have never won the Pro Kabaddi League. The franchise is owned by the GMR Group. Based in Mumbai, the GMR Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate, comprising multiple companies such as GMR Infrastructure, GMR Energy, GMR Airports, and GMR Enterprises.