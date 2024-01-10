Pro Kabaddi points table: Which team has finished the PKL group stage with the worst score difference?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 is ongoing in full swing. Speaking of the record for finishing the PKL group stage with the worst score difference, it is held by the Telugu Titans.

In Pro Kabaddi, the team that loses will have a negative score difference at the end of the match. The score difference is calculated for each team for the league stage of the tournament.

Telugu Titans were one among the 12 teams that took part in the 9th edition of PKL. Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Giants, U Mumba, Patna Pirates, and the Bengal Warriors were the other 11 teams in the competition.

The Telugu Titans registered the worst score difference in the history of Pro Kabaddi during the 9th season in 2022. They had an unsuccessful season as they finished on the bottom of the points table. The Titans could only manage to win two games, crashing to 20 defeats from their 22 matches in the league stage.

Telugu Titans could add only 15 points to their tally by the end of the league stage. They had a score difference of -245 at the end of season 9 (league stage), which is the worst/lowest by any team in all editions of Pro Kabaddi (seasons 1 to 9).

Dabang Delhi is the team with the second-lowest score difference in PKL history (-134 in season 5).

Telugu Titans' performance in Pro Kabaddi history

Telugu Titans are one of the teams who are yet to win a Pro Kabaddi trophy. In the very first season of the league, the Titans finished fifth on the points table, thus narrowly missing out on a spot in the playoffs.

However, they made a comeback in season 2, finishing second on the points table. They lost the semi-final to Bengaluru Bulls but restored some pride by winning the third-place playoff against the Patna Pirates.

The Titans finished fifth once again in the 3rd season. Following the pattern, they finished the league stage in the second position in season 4. This time around though, they ended up losing both the semi-final and the third-place playoff.

From seasons 5-9, the Titans have failed to make a single playoff appearance. Their performance has seen a major decline in the PKL. Moreover, they finished at the bottom of the table in the last two editions (8 and 9).

In season 10, Telugu Titans find themselves in a similar position. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win and 10 defeats from 11 matches (as of January 9, 2024).