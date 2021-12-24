Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs GUJ

Pro Kabaddi 2021 continued tonight with another Triple Panga in Bengaluru. The home team Bengaluru Bulls opened their account in PKL 8 with a win against the Tamil Thalaivas, while defending champions Bengal Warriors and last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC continued their winning form.

The night began with a clash between former champions U Mumba and Joginder Narwal's Dabang Delhi KC. A phenomenal performance from Naveen Kumar helped the Delhi-based franchise win their second match in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

The Bengaluru Bulls then defeated Tamil Thalaivas by eight points, thanks to some brilliant performances from Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Saurabh Nandal. The night ended with a close encounter between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, where the Warriors prevailed 31-28.

Here's a look at the updated leaderboards for the best raider and best defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after the third night.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar is the new owner of the number one position on the raiders' leaderboard in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar became the first raider to score 30 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021 earlier tonight. His 16 raid points against U Mumba have taken him to the number one spot on the raiding charts.

Abhishek Singh is right behind him with 24 points, while Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit are the other raiders who have touched the 20 raid point mark.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Girish Ernak continues to be the best defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Despite Gujarat Giants' defeat against Bengal Warriors, Girish Ernak continues to be the number one defender of the season. He added two more points to his tally earlier tonight.

Tamil Thalaivas are yet to win a match in Pro Kabaddi 2021, but their three defenders - Sagar, Mohit and Surjeet Singh - are present in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard.

