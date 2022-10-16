Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs PAT

Another Triple Panga took place in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2022) on Saturday night, where Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors registered victories against Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates, respectively.

The match between Jaipur and Gujarat was a low-scoring one as the inaugural champions won by seven points although they scored only 25 points. Delhi and Bengal registered big wins against the Titans and the Pirates, respectively.

There have been some changes to the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Triple Panga. Here's a look at the leaderboards of PKL 9.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar has returned to the top of the raiders' leaderboard after scoring a Super 10 against the Telugu Titans. He now has 53 raid points to his name after four matches.

Gujarat Giants star Rakesh HS has slipped to the second spot. Playing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Rakesh could only score two raid points. His tally stands at 44 raid points after four matches.

Meanwhile, Jaipur's lead raider Arjun Deshwal has retained his position in the top three of the Most Raid Points list. He scored four raid points last night and now has 43 raid points in his account.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Vishal has entered the top four of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Two changes happened in the Most Tackle Points list after yesterday's Triple Panga. Girish Maruti Ernak, Krishan and Sunil Kumar continue to be the top three defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Vishal and Sunil have overtaken UP Yoddhas' Ashu Singh. Vishal and Sunil scored three tackle points each for Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates, respectively, last night. Jaipur Pink Panthers' left corner Ankush has bagged the seventh spot with 11 tackle points in four matches.

Poll : 0 votes