Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs BEN

The Bengaluru leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 is now done and dusted. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium played host to 41 matches of the tournament, with the last two taking place on Wednesday evening.

Gujarat Giants squared off against Season 2 champions U Mumba in the first match, while the Bengal Warriors took on Dabang Delhi KC in the second game. U Mumba beat the Giants 37-29 to enter the top six of the points table. Even the Bengal Warriors joined the top six with a 35-30 win against tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 17 after DEL vs BEN PKL match

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Bengaluru leg of PKL 2022.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar continues to be the number one raider of the season. He scored a Super 10 against the Bengal Warriors, taking his overall tally to 91 raid points. Rakesh is right behind him with 90 raid points. The Gujarat Giants raider earned 12 raid points against U Mumba last night.

There were no changes in the top six of the raiders' leaderboard, with Aslam Inamdar, Arjun Deshwal, Bharat and Surender Gill retaining their respective positions.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Girish Ernak is back at the top of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Girish Ernak has regained the number one position in the Most Tackle Points list by scoring five tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. Sunil Kumar has slipped to second position, while Ankush retained his third spot.

Krishan has overtaken Saurabh Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya on the leaderboard. The Dabang Delhi KC star scored two tackle points last night, taking his total to 23 tackle points.

Poll : 0 votes