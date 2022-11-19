Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs BLR

Three matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League last night. It was the opening day of the tournament's Hyderabad leg. Interestingly, all three matches proved to be lopsided ones as the Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan registered wins over the Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers, respectively.

Players from all teams scored heaps of points last night in Hyderabad. In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 after the match between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bharat has overtaken Arjun Deshwal to become the new number one raider of the PKL 2022 season. The Bengaluru Bulls raider earned 18 points last night against the Gujarat Giants. His current tally stands at 177 points from 15 matches. Deshwal is second with 161 points, while Maninder Singh has joined them in the top 3.

The Bengal Warriors captain was in top form last night as he scored 12 raid points against the Telugu Titans. Singh's total stands at 159 raid points from 14 matches, two points more than the fourth-placed Naveen Kumar.

Narender and Pardeep Narwal retained their places in the top 6 of the PKL 2022 Most Raid Points list.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Girish Ernak is back in the top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

There were no major changes in the top 6 of the Most Tackle Points list. Ankush, Saurabh Nandal, Sunil Kumar, and Jaideep Dahiya continue to be the top 4 defenders.

Girish Ernak has moved up to the fifth position after earning three tackle points against the Telugu Titans. The Bengal Warriors defender has 40 tackle points in his account, the same as the sixth-placed Fazel Atrachali.

