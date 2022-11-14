Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs HAR

Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors were in action in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 earlier tonight (November 14) at Pune's Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Pune battled Bengal in the opening game, which was followed by a clash between Gujarat and Haryana.

The first game was a lopsided encounter, where Puneri Paltan defeated Bengal Warriors by 43-27. In the second game, Haryana defeated Gujarat by 33-32 and bagged the eighth spot in the points table.

We look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the match between Gujarat and Haryana.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Maninder Singh has jumped to the third position in the Most Raid Points list with a Super 10 against Puneri Paltan. Bengal Warriors scored 27 points in the match, and 14 of these were scored by their skipper Singh.

The 14-point haul against Puneri Paltan has helped Maninder Singh inch closer to Arjun Deshwal and Naveen Kumar on the leaderboard. Naveen is first right now with 149 raid points. He is followed by Arjun with 148 raid points while Maninder is third with 147 raid points.

Bharat and Narender have slipped to fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Surender Gill has retained the sixth spot.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Fazel Atrachali is back in the Top 6 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Ankush and Saurabh Nandal have held onto the top two positions in the Most Tackle Points list. Jaideep Dahiya has overtaken Sunil Kumar to bag the third position. Dahiya earned three tackle points against Gujarat Giants, taking his tally to 41 tackle points in 14 matches.

Sunil Kumar has dropped to the fourth spot. Girish Ernak scored only one tackle point against Puneri Paltan. He continues to hold the fifth position with 37 tackle points. Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali has returned to the Top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi leaderboard after earning two tackle points against Bengal Warriors.

Poll : 0 votes