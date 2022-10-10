Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs BLR

The third Triple Panga of Pro Kabaddi 2022 took place on Sunday night at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Home team Bengaluru Bulls delighted fans by winning a close game against Puneri Paltan.

The first two matches of the night featured Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, and Bengal Warriors. While the Pink Panthers beat the Pirates by five points, the Titans were bulldozed by the Warriors.

Speaking of yesterday's matches, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after Sunday night's Triple Panga.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers has become the number one raider on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Most Raid Points list with 25 raid points to his name. Deshwal starred in his team's win last night by scoring 17 raid points.

Puneri Paltan's rising star Aslam Inamdar is second on the leaderboard with 19 raid points. Manjeet Dahiya has slipped to third position, while Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh has entered the top four thanks to his Super 10 against the Telugu Titans.

Patna Pirates all-rounder Rohit Gulia registered a Super 10 last night. However, his efforts went in vain as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat the Pirates. Rohit is fifth on the leaderboard with 17 raid points.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bengal Warriors defender Girish Ernak tightened his grip over the top spot on the defenders' leaderboard by scoring three tackle points against the Telugu Titans. He now has nine tackle points to his name after two matches.

Saurabh Nandal and Ankush are the other two defenders present in the top three. Both defenders have scored seven tackle points in their first two matches.

