Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs JAI

Two matches took place in Pro Kabaddi League earlier today, where Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas registered wins against Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors, respectively. The Pink Panthers squashed the Titans by 48-28, while the Yoddhas beat the Warriors by 33-32 in a thrilling clash.

Big names like Pardeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush Rathee, Maninder Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, and Rahul Chaudhari were in action earlier today.

Here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after today's matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal has returned to the top of the Most Raid Points list by scoring 18 raid points against the Telugu Titans. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star recorded his ninth consecutive Super 10, leading his team to a comfortable win at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Deshwal's superb performance against the Telugu Titans has pushed Bharat Hooda down to the second position. Bharat has 219 raid points on his account, while Arjun has 229 raid points.

Maninder Singh became the third raider to complete 200 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022 today. The Bengal Warriors captain scored 10 raid points against UP Yoddhas, boosting his tally to 208 raid points from 18 matches. He retained the third position, while Naveen Kumar and Narender Hoshiyar completed the Top 5.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ankush Rathee is the new number-one defender (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Ankush Rathee scored six tackle points against Telugu Titans and regained the top spot on the leaderboard. He now has 67 tackle points, two more than Patna Pirates' Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who has slipped to the second spot.

Saurabh Nandal, Sagar Rathee, and Girish Maruti Ernak retained their places in the Top 5. Ernak was in action against UP Yoddhas but could not score any tackle points.

