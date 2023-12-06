TEL vs PAT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 8

Pro Kabaddi 2023 match eight is set to be contested between the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates on Wednesday, December 6, in Ahmedabad.

Telugu Titans lost their opening game of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 against Gujarat Giants. On the other hand, three-time champions Patna Pirates will be in action for the very first time this season.

Telugu Titans will be keen to bounce back from their opening loss. Patna Pirates, meanwhile, will aim to begin their Pro Kabaddi Season 10 campaign on a winning note. Ahead of this exciting clash featuring big names such as Pawan Sehrawat and Sachin, let’s look at the head-to-head record between TEL and PAT in PKL.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

Both sides have always produced thrilling encounters when they have faced each other in the history of Pro Kabaddi. 21 matches have been played out between these two teams. Interestingly, it has been an evenly contested battle.

Telugu Titans have won ten out of these 21 games, having a decent record against their counterparts. However, Patna Pirates have also managed to be on the winning side ten times. Only one game between these two teams has resulted in a tie.

Therefore, it shows that no team has an advantage over the other looking at the head-to-head record. Thus, one can expect another thrilling fixture as the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates are set to collide in PKL 10.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 10

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 10

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

The head-to-head record suggests that both teams have given each other a tough time. However, the last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between the Titans and the Pirates showcase a different story.

Patna Pirates have won two out of these three games, holding the upper hand over the Titans. The most recent game resulted in a win for the Pirates by a very close margin. Raider Sachin bagged 14 points for Patna.

The other match in Season 9 saw Telugu Titans comfortably beat the Pirates eventually. Monu Goyat (10) and Siddharth Desai (7) ran the show for the Titans.

In Season 8, the last game between these two teams was a victory for Patna Pirates.

Here's a summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates matches in the PKL:

PAT (36) beat TEL (35) by 1 point, November 22, 2022. TEL (30) beat PAT (21) by 9 points, October 11, 2022. PAT (38) beat TEL (30) by 8 points, February 14, 2022.