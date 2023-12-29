UP vs BLR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 46

UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will square off in the 46th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Friday, December 29, in Noida.

Having played seven games this season, UP Yoddhas have managed two wins, four losses, and one tied result. The Yoddhas, after starting well, are struggling at the moment without a single victory in their last four matches.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls have three wins and five defeats from their eight matches so far. They have won three of their last four fixtures and will be hoping to build on that momentum on Friday.

As the two teams gear up for an important clash, here's a look at the head-to-head record between UP and BLR in PKL:

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in PKL

UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls have met 14 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The Bulls have been the dominant side in this battle, having won nine out of the fourteen games. They also beat the Yoddhas when the two sides earlier met in the ongoing season.

UP Yoddhas have beaten the Bulls only five times. They will be eager to improve their record against Bengaluru in the upcoming encounter and avenge their loss against the Bulls earlier this season.

Matches Played - 14

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 5

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 9

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi matches

The Bengaluru Bulls have been the dominant side in the last three Pro Kabaddi meetings between the two teams. They have beaten the Yoddhas twice, with UP managing just a solitary win.

In their most recent meeting this season, the Bulls pulled off a narrow win. Skipper Pardeep Narwal scored 13 points for the Yoddhas. However, a combined effort from Vikash Kandola and Bharat (11 points each) helped the Bulls win the game.

Last season, the Bulls managed another close victory over the Yoddhas in December 2022 as Bharat scored eight points for Bengaluru.

In their other match in season nine, the Yoddhas managed to get one past the Bulls. Pardeep and Surender Gill (14 points each) led them to victory.

Here's a short summary of the last three UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BLR (38) beat UP (36) by 2 points, December 11, 2023. BLR (38) beat UP (35) by 3 points, December 4, 2022. UP (44) beat BLR (37) by 7 points, October 16, 2022.