PKL 2019 : 3 teams that can pick Rahul Chaudhari at the auction

Vinay Chhabaria

Telugu Titans have released Rahul Chaudhari ahead of PKL 2019

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League auction is just 8 days away as all the team owners and coaches would gather in the auction room to materialize their plans for the 7th edition of Pro Kabaddi League.

All the 12 teams had made their retention list public a few days ago and there were a ton of surprises in the list.

The biggest surprise of them was Telugu Titans releasing their poster boy, Rahul Chaudhari once again. They had released the talismanic raider ahead of season six as well but they bought him back at the auction for a whopping price.

Chaudhari failed to live up to his price tag and hence was released by the Titans. It seems like the Telugu franchise may not buy him ahead of season seven and look to form a new core.

However, the raider who has 832 raid points to his name in his illustrious career will prove to be a hot property in the auction as almost every team will go for him.

Here are the 3 PKL teams who may buy Chaudhari at the auction -

#3 Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan have retained none of their players

Puneri Paltan have released all of their season six players and will go in the auction with a fully loaded purse. They will be able to outbid any other franchise in the auction to get the players they want.

And talking about the player that everyone wants, Pune might also have in their mind to get Rahul Chaudhari in the team. With no players in the team, Pune can build their team around Chaudhari, who has immense experience of playing in the league.

The Maharashtra city has a plethora of Kabaddi fans and bringing Rahul Chaudhari in the team will increase Pune's fans by leaps and bounds.

