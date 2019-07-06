PKL 2019: 5 defensive combinations to watch out for

Manjeet Chhillar will be leading a strong Tamil Thalaivas defensive unit

Pro Kabaddi 2019 is set to commence from July 20th this year which will see 12 teams battle it out in a brand new double round-robin format for close to three months until the final on October 19th which will decide the champions of season seven of PKL.

Raiding is definitely an important element in the sport of kabaddi. However, having a solid defense is also critical if a team needs to do well in the competition. In the past, teams with a good defense unit have gone on to do well in the tournament and hence, most of the teams look to solidify their defense with a few impressive additions in the auction.

In season seven auctions too, a few defenders went for a decent sum as teams looked to build a well-balanced squad for the upcoming season. These new signings will join the retained players in the squad and will look to strike good chemistry on the mat to help their team progress closer to the trophy.

On that note, here are five defensive combinations to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

#5 Mohit Chhilar and Ran Singh (Tamil Thalaivas)

This duo has the capability to fire Thalaivas to its maiden PKL trophy

It is clear from the Tamil Thalaivas squad for the upcoming season that the franchise is banking on experienced players to do the job for them. Apart from having Pro Kabaddi veterans in the raiding department, the Thalaivas also possess an experienced defensive unit.

While Manjeet Chhillar will be leading this unit, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh's partnership could decide how the team's defensive performance will pan out over the course of the season.

Mohit Chhillar was decent last season with the Jaipur Pink Panthers as the versatile right-corner defender picked up 31 tackle points. In Ran Singh and Manjeet Chhillar, he has two experienced defenders who could help him out to improve on his last season's achievement in the upcoming season.

Additionally, Ran Singh has been in exceptional form with his all-round skills and will look to form a fiery partnership with Mohit in the squad with the corner positions bound to be of importance this season.

