PKL 2019 Auction: A look at last year's 5 most expensive players

Nitin Tomar and Rahul Chaudhari were amongst the most expensive players of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6

The Kabaddi season is once again upon us as the player auction of the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 is set to take place tomorrow at Mumbai. The auction will be a two-day process, hence, the proceedings will culminate on April 9.

The seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence in the month of July and all the 12 franchises would love to strengthen their squads as much as possible.

In the previous player auction of the Pro Kabaddi League, 7 players made history by becoming a member of the elusive 'Crorepati Club' i.e. they were bought for a price of more than ₹1 Cr. The teams broke the banks to get the best players in the pool.

However, not every Crorepati was successful in performing well for his team as some of them have been released by their franchises ahead of season 7.

In this article, we will have a look at the 5 most expensive players of Pro Kabaddi League season 6 and where do they stand now -

#5 Rishank Devadiga (U.P. Yoddha)

Devadiga was bought by UP Yoddha for a price of 1.11 crores

Rishank Devadiga made a name for himself when he was a part of U Mumba. The U.P. Yoddhas bought him as their marquee player in their debut season but released him ahead of the season 6 auction.

Dabang Delhi won a bidding war to grab Rishank for a price of ₹1.11 crores but U.P. Yoddha had made use of their 'Final Bid Match' to get him back in the team.

What followed was a disappointing season for Rishank as he struggled to stay fit for the matches. In the 23 matches he played, he could collect only 100 raid points which shows the level to which his poor fitness levels affected him.

The U.P. Yoddhas have released him once again this year but this time it does not look like they will go after Rishank in the auction.

Given the talent and potential he has, a lot of teams may go for him in the auction.

