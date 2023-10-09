PKL Auction 2023 Live Streaming: Where to watch PKL auction, start time and channel details

The PKL Auction 2023 will take place today (October 9) in Mumbai. Twelve teams will participate in the auction, where several top stars of the kabaddi world will go under the hammer.

This will be the 10th auction of the Pro Kabaddi League. The tournament organizers have decided to increase the auction purse of all teams to ₹5 crore.

Ahead of the auction, all teams received an opportunity to keep the players they wished to retain for the 10th season. Most of the franchises let go of their star players to boost their auction purse.

Top names like Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Vikash Khandola, Fazel Atrachali, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sandeep Narwal, and Vijay Malik are a part of the PKL Auction 2023 player list.

Before the auction starts, here's a look at the telecast, live streaming and timing details for the two-day event.

Star Sports will telecast PKL Auction 2023 on October 9

Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League auction. Only the first day of the auction is expected to be live on TV. Here is the list of channels and streaming platform:

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023 Telecast Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD (English) and Star Sports First (Hindi)

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023 Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PKL Auction 2023 date and start time

The start time for the Pro Kabaddi League auction is 8:00 pm IST on October 9 and 10:00 am IST on October 10. Category A and B players will be auctioned today, while the auction of Category C and D players will happen tomorrow morning.

The venue for the auction is the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. The new logo of the Pro Kabaddi League and a 10-year anniversary celebration will take place before the auction at 6:00 pm IST today.