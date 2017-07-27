Pro Kabaddi 2017 Gujarat Fortunegiants Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

They will begin their campaign against Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad on 1st August, 2017.

Sukesh Hegde will lead the Gujarat team

Team Gujarat Fortunegiants, owned by Adani Wilmar Limited, are one of the four new teams to be introduced in Pro Kabaddi League Season 5. At the auction, they managed to acquire some of the big names and put together a competitive squad.

In Faizal Atrachali and Sukesh Hegde, they have two reliable players, one a defender and the other a raider. However, they will have to get a good start in this long competition to stay ahead in the race. The team from the West coast will feature in Zone A of the competition alongside Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneir Paltan, U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.

The team will be playing all their home matches in Ahmedabad at Transtadia, the same venue where the Indian team won the Kabaddi World Cup last October. They will begin their campaign against Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad on 1st August, 2017.

Match #1

Date: 1 August

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #2

Date: 2 August

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #3

Date: 8 August

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 20:00

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Team Gujarat FortuneGiants' maiden official jersey unveiled

Match #4

Date: 11 August

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #5

Date: 12 August

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #6

Date: 13 August

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Also read: "At Telugu Titans, Sukesh did all the hard work and Rahul took the credit," says Gujarat Fortune Giants coach Manpreet Singh

Match #7

Date: 15 August

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #8

Date: 16 August

Opponent: Ahmedabad

City: Telegu Titans

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #9

Date: 17 August

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Gujarat FortuneGiants' predicted starting line-up

Match #10

Date: 22 August

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #11

Date: 29 August

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #12

Date: 2 September

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 20:00

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 names from Gujarat Fortunegiants to watch out for

Match #13

Date: 3 September

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #14

Date: 8 September

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #15

Date: 15 September

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 21:00

Also read: Gujarat Fortune Giants owners: All you need to know about them

Match #16

Date: 26 September

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #17

Date: 29 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #18

Date: 3 October

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortune Giants engage in war of words

Match #19

Date: 6 October

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #20

Date: 13 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #21

Date: 20 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 21:00

Download PDF schedule: Gujarat Fortune Giants full schedule

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 reasons why Gujarat Fortune Giants can win the title