Pro Kabaddi 2017 Gujarat Fortunegiants Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
Team Gujarat Fortunegiants, owned by Adani Wilmar Limited, are one of the four new teams to be introduced in Pro Kabaddi League Season 5. At the auction, they managed to acquire some of the big names and put together a competitive squad.
In Faizal Atrachali and Sukesh Hegde, they have two reliable players, one a defender and the other a raider. However, they will have to get a good start in this long competition to stay ahead in the race. The team from the West coast will feature in Zone A of the competition alongside Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneir Paltan, U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.
The team will be playing all their home matches in Ahmedabad at Transtadia, the same venue where the Indian team won the Kabaddi World Cup last October. They will begin their campaign against Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad on 1st August, 2017.
Match #1
Date: 1 August
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #2
Date: 2 August
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #3
Date: 8 August
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #4
Date: 11 August
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #5
Date: 12 August
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #6
Date: 13 August
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #7
Date: 15 August
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #8
Date: 16 August
Opponent: Ahmedabad
City: Telegu Titans
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #9
Date: 17 August
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #10
Date: 22 August
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #11
Date: 29 August
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #12
Date: 2 September
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #13
Date: 3 September
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #14
Date: 8 September
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #15
Date: 15 September
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #16
Date: 26 September
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Delhi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #17
Date: 29 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #18
Date: 3 October
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #19
Date: 6 October
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #20
Date: 13 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #21
Date: 20 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 21:00
