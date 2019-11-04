Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players Jaipur Pink Panthers may release before next season

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Nov 2019, 23:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Whom will the Jaipur Pink Panthers release?

The inaugural champions of Pro Kabaddi, Jaipur Pink Panthers had kicked off the season on a fantastic note as they had been a part of the top 4 of the standings for a long time. However, Deepak Niwas Hooda’s men lost their momentum as the season progressed and eventually, they did not qualify for the playoffs.

There were a lot of bright spots for the Jaipur-based franchise this year as their captain, Deepak Hooda was in supreme touch while both the corner defenders, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda played their roles to perfection. Also, the team’s young all-rounder Vishal supported the team’s defence very well. However, the supporting raiders could not play with consistency and ultimately, this resulted in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ exit.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players Haryana Steelers may release before next season

The Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise will try to bounce back stronger in Season 8 of Pro Kabaddi and here are the 3 players that they may release from their squad:

#3 Nitin Rawal

Nitin Rawal has not been able to repeat his Season 5 heroics

Matches - 16, Total Points Earned - 51, Average Points/Match - 3.19

The premier all-rounder of Jaipur Pink Panthers, Nitin Rawal had yet another forgettable season as despite the ample opportunities he received, the all-rounder finished the season with just 51 points.

He scored 32 raid points and 19 tackle points in Season 7, which are way lesser than his Season 5 numbers where he had aggregated 65 raid points and 20 tackle points. Rawal could not provide the support to Deepak Hooda in the raiding department and the fact that he scored zero Super 10s in Pro Kabaddi 2019 strengthens the aforementioned statement.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players Telugu Titans may release before next season

He took a High 5 in the defensive unit but given that he played 16 matches for Jaipur Pink Panthers, even that does not make a difference. It will not be a surprise if the team management releases Nitin Rawal soon.

1 / 3 NEXT