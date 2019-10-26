Pro Kabaddi 2019: One player who scored the most points for each team

Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh ruled the 'Most Raid Points' list of Pro Kabaddi 2019

Pro Kabaddi 2019 culminated last Saturday in Ahmedabad as the Bengal Warriors defeated the table-toppers of this season, Dabang Delhi K.C. to win their maiden Pro Kabaddi trophy. The Kolkata-based franchise joined the likes of U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates in the elite list of the franchises who have captured the Pro Kabaddi championship.

The raiders dominated the defenders in the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi as a monumental number of 5,341 raid points were scored in this season against 2,770 tackle points. While the raiders have always ruled the roost on the kabaddi mat, players like Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Siddharth Desai and Naveen Kumar ensured that the defenders have nothing to cheer about as none of the defenders could touch the triple figure-mark in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

It is pretty clear by now that the top scorer of each team in Pro Kabaddi 2019 was a raider. So without further ado, let us have a look at the one player who scored the most points for each team this year -

#12 Tamil Thalaivas - Rahul Chaudhari

Though Rahul Chaudhari could not match his previous performances, he still emerged as the leading points scorer for Tamil Thalaivas

Matches - 22, Total Points Earned - 138, Most Points in a Match - 14

Rahul Chaudhari finally bid farewell to his first Pro Kabaddi team, Telugu Titans in 2019 as the Tamil Thalaivas snapped him up in the auction. Though he could not live up to the expectations, he scored 138 points in 22 matches to finish the season as his side's best player.

Out of his 138 points, 130 came via raids in Pro Kabaddi 2019 at an average of 5.9 raid points/match. He registered 4 Super 10s in the tournament but the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup winner failed to inspire the Tamil Thalaivas to the playoffs. He even scored 8 tackle points in the 22 games he played.

