Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players Haryana Steelers may release before next season

Haryana Steelers finished at the 5th position on the points table

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League saw the rise of Haryana Steelers as the team management’s decision to unite the pair of Rakesh Kumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan worked wonders for the franchise. After a disappointing outing in Season 6, Haryana Steelers bounced back strongly in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Courtesy of their 13 victories from 22 fixtures, the Steelers occupied the fifth spot on the standings and progressed to the playoffs. Even though they could not win their Eliminator match versus U Mumba, the Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led unit showed a huge improvement this year.

The raiding trio of Vikash Kandola, Vinay and Prashanth Kumar Rai worked as a well-oiled unit whereas Ravi Kumar, Sunil and Vikas Kale supported their captain in the defence. Although Haryana Steelers qualified for the playoffs this year, they will look to make a few alterations to their squad before PKL 2020 starts. Here is the list of three players Haryana Steelers may release ahead of the next season -

#3 Kuldeep Singh

Kuldeep Singh played at the left corner position for Haryana Steelers

Matches - 12, Tackle Points - 11, Average Successful Tackles/Match - 0.91

In Pro Kabaddi 2018, left corner defender Kuldeep Singh had emerged as a breakout star from Haryana Steelers with 49 tackle points in 22 matches. He had picked up 2 High 5s in that season and it seemed like he would threaten the opposition raiders this season too.

However, the same never happened. The defender featured in only 12 matches during Pro Kabaddi 2019, amassing 11 tackle points at a below-par average of 0.91 successful tackles per match.

His tackle strike rate took a massive dip this year. Singh had a tackle strike rate of 46.66% in 2018 but it fell to a mere 28.2% in Season 7. Since the Steelers have a stellar left corner defender in the form of Dharmaraj Cheralathan, they might release Singh from their team.

