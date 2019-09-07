Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 players with most raid points at the end of Bengaluru Leg

These players have accumulated the most raid points until the end of the Bengaluru leg

With the completion of the Bengaluru leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Pro Kabaddi 2019 is fast progressing towards the playoffs with almost all the teams still in with a chance to finish in the Top 6.

The Bengaluru leg started with the hosts Bengaluru Bulls suffering a loss to the Gujarat Fortune Giants, who finally addressed their lean phase with a victory in this encounter. However, in the next three games, the Bulls managed to come out on the winning side thereby moving up the table and also entertaining the home crowd.

While they were comprehensive against the Tamil Thalaivas, the Bulls won by just one point against both the Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans. Both these encounters went down to the last minute and Pawan Sehrawat's impressive show helped the Bulls win both these games.

Most of the raiders who endured a difficult start to the campaign are now slowly into the groove. This has intensified the tournament and has led to the games going down to the wire.

There were a few impressive performances by the raiders in this leg of the tournament. This has made a few changes to the list of the top five players with the most number of points until the end of the Bengaluru leg.

#5 Maninder Singh - Bengal Warriors

Maninder was ordinary in the Bengaluru leg

Bengal Warriors played one game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. They lost to UP Yoddha by 3 points in this encounter.

Although Maninder Singh was mediocre in this game as he contributed just 3 points, he is still present in this list owing to the his performances at the start of this season. Maninder now has 95 points from 12 games which also includes four Super 10s.

The Bengal Warriors will be playing their home leg in the coming week and Maninder Singh will hold the key to ensure that his team produces good performances in front of their home fans.

