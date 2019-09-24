Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 players with most raid points at the end of Pune leg

A few changes have happened to this list after the matches at Pune

With the playoffs fast approaching, Pro Kabaddi 2019 is in full swing as the teams are putting their best foot forward in order to finish in the top 6 by the end of the league stage. While the top two teams will directly qualify for the semifinals, the remaining four teams in the top 6 will participate in the eliminators to decide the other two semifinalists.

The Pune leg started with the hosts Puneri Paltan taking on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. The home team picked up a victory in this game but disappointed the fans in the next encounter, as Anup Kumar's men lost 33-55 to the resurgent Patna Pirates.

In the next game, they were not convincing as the Tamil Thalaivas held them to a draw in the final moments of the game. However, on the final day, guided by Pankaj Mohite's heroics, the Puneri Paltan defeated the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and ended their home leg on a high.

As we build up to the business stages, the raiders will have a crucial role to play in the upcoming weeks as teams will look to win all their games in the path to the playoffs. On that note, here are the five players with most raid points at the end of Pune leg.

#5 Siddharth Sirish Desai

Siddharth Desai was decent in the Pune leg

Although the Telugu Titans were not able to notch up a victory in the Pune leg, Siddharth Desai finished with 24 points from two encounters. While he managed 12 points from 18 raids against table-toppers Dabang Delhi in the first game, he amassed the same number of points from 15 raids against the Patna Pirates in the second encounter.

Considering that he is playing in a team that does not boast of a settled second raider, expectations from Siddharth are high and if Telugu Titans are to fancy themselves of a spot in the playoffs, the former U-Mumba man's consistency will have to be better on the mat.

1 / 3 NEXT