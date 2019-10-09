Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 raiders from the Panchkula leg

Pawan Sehrawat broke Pardeep Narwal's longstanding record of most raid points in a single match

The Panchkula leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 is in the history books now as the Haryana Steelers ended their home leg on a high with a resounding victory against the Telugu Titans. The north Indian franchise had a 50 percent win record at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex with 2 wins and 2 losses in the 4 home games.

Though they did not have the perfect home leg, Haryana Steelers secured their place in the playoffs during their home leg, much to the joy of the fans in attendance. Talking about the encounters that took place in Panchkula, the raiders absolutely decimated the defenders as they dominated the proceedings at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex.

The likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai entertained the fans in Panchkula and now we will have a look at the top 5 raiders from the aforementioned leg -

#5 Vinay - 25 raid points (Haryana Steelers)

Vinay impressed the home fans with his raiding skills

Matches - 4, Raid Points - 25, Average Raid Points/Match - 6.25

The upcoming star of the Haryana Steelers, Vinay kicked off the home leg in style by emerging as the best raider of his team against U.P. Yoddha. He scored 8 raid points in that fixture but, Haryana could not defeat their opponents.

In the next match, he supported the duo of Vikas Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai by scoring 4 raid points versus Gujarat Fortune Giants. He maintained the same from against the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls before signing off from Panchkula with 8 raid points against Telugu Titans.

Interestingly, the defence of the Titans was not able to tackle Vinay even once during the last match of the Panchkula leg.

