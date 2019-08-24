Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 raiders with most points till Chennai leg

Rahul Chaudhari led Tamil Thalaivas in the offence in the Chennai leg.

The Chennai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 ended with Tamil Thalaivas suffering a loss against U Mumba to culminate their home leg. The action has shifted to Thyagaraj Sports Complex as a part of Dabang Delhi K.C.'s home leg in the sixth week of the league.

Tamil Thalaivas in the opener of their home leg lost 21-32 to the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls courtesy of Pawan Sehrawat's Super 10. A nail-biter tie 31-31 between Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan saw a thriller as both teams failed to score raid points in the final minute of the match courtesy of breath-taking defence.

Thalaivas squared off against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the most heated encounter of the season so far but failed to win 28-26 against them. The home leg curse continued for Thalaivas as they got silenced against U Mumba 24-29 to conclude their outing.

Naveen Goyat has the most Super 10s (six) with him at the top spot securing them in just seven matches. Pawan Sehrawat has the best average raid points of the season so far with 11.44 raid points per game. Rahul Chaudhari has secured the most do or die raid points with 18 points to his name.

As we get closer to the mid-stages of the tournament, let's take a look at the top five raiders with the most raid points till Chennai leg.

#5 Siddharth Desai - Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai is steadily getting back to form.

Siddharth Desai had a rough start to Season 7 as he was struggling with his form in comparison to his blockbuster outing in his debut season with U Mumba. He was failing to understand the opposition defence due to his injury issues he face ahead of the start of the tournament.

The offence led by Siddharth Desai squared off against Haryana Steelers in Telugu Titans' only match in Chennai leg. He fired all guns against the defence of Haryana as he went on to score 18 raid points at a cent per cent strike-rate. He announced his arrival in the form with a dominant victory over Haryana with 29-40.

Siddharth Desai has 68 raid points in nine matches at an average of 7.56 raid points. With two Super 10s to his name so far, Siddharth will look to continue his momentum in the offence to win matches for Telugu Titans.

