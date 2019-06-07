Pro Kabaddi 2019: X-factor players in each team

Siddarth Desai will be wearing the colours of Telugu Titans this season

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League is all set to enter its 7th edition in July, 2019 as the Kabaddi fans will get a chance to witness their favorite heroes take the center stage once again.

Bengaluru Bulls won the previous PKL season after defeating Gujarat Fortune Giants in the season finale.

All the teams were then given ample amount of time to work on their squad composition and strategies before coming into the player auction of 2019.

Most of the consistent players of the team were retained ahead of the auction while the teams tried to pick some 'X-factor' players.

X-factor players are those who can change the outcome of the match at any moment. He is someone who will score a super raid when the team needs points or executes a super tackle when the team is on the brink of an all-out.

In this article, we will have a look at the 'X-factor' players of each team.

#1 Bengaluru Bulls - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat - The Game Changer

Pawan Sehrawat emerged as one of the biggest surprises of season 6. He had not been able to perform well, but his performances last year took Bengaluru Bulls to their maiden title.

With 282 points in 24 matches, Pawan proved why the coach of Bengaluru, Randhir Singh believes in him so much.

He had been successful in executing 12 super raids last year and he often saved his team from losing. Thus, he will the team's X-factor this year as well.

#2 Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh is the most experienced raider of Bengal Warriors

Another raider who can turn the game anytime with his quick raids, Maninder Singh, will be Bengal Warriors' 'X-factor' in season 7. This year, he will not have the support of Surjeet in the defence but he will have Iranian defender Mohammad Nabibaksh in his team.

Irrespective of how the defense plays, Mani has to maintain his consistency in the league because he is the sole player in the team who can be called a match-winner.

Surely, Sukesh Hegde and K Prapanjan will support him but Singh's performances will decide where the Bengal Warriors finish in the points table.

