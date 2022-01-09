Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Puneri Paltan, UP Yoddha register convincing wins on a night of lopsided matches

Pro Kabaddi season eight continued on January 9, 2022, with two one-sided matches on a Super Sunday.

Puneri Paltan beat the defending champions Bengal Warriors by 12 points in the first match of the night. The action ended with a clash between season six champions Bengaluru Bulls and the Nitesh Kumar-led UP Yoddha. Although Pardeep Narwal did not play for the majority of the match, UP Yoddha registered a massive 15-point victory.

Here is a detailed look at what happened in the two PKL matches played earlier tonight in Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

Puneri Paltan were on fire in Bengaluru earlier tonight (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)

Puneri Paltan trounced defending champions Bengal Warriors by a margin of 39-27. Young all-rounder Aslam Inamdar stole the show by scoring 17 points for the Pune-based franchise. Right cover defender Abhinesh Nadarajan backed him up with a High 5 in the defense, while captain Nitin Tomar scored three points.

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh scored another Super 10 but did not receive proper support from his teammates. Four members of Bengal's starting seven failed to open their accounts. Substitute raider Akash Pikalmunde scored eight raid points, but Bengal could not avoid an embarrassing defeat.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi result

Pardeep Narwal was substituted after two unsuccessful raids in the 1st half (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)

UP Yoddha set a new record for the most tackle points scored by a team in a single Pro Kabaddi League match by scoring 22 tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. An extraordinary performance from the defender helped UP Yoddha defeat the Bulls by 42-27.

All defenders scored at least two tackle points each for UP Yoddha. Even raiders Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill and Mohammad Taghi amassed a total of seven tackle points each, while substitute Gurdeep scored four points in the defense. Jadhav also shone in the raiding attack with 12 points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Substitute raider Bharat top-scored for the Bengaluru Bulls with 11 points, while the other players had a forgettable night.

Edited by Prem Deshpande