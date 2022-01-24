Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 teams who are the top favorites to win the title 

The first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 ended last week. 66 matches took place during the first half of the competition, and almost every side impressed the Kabaddi universe with their performances.

The second half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 is already underway in Bengaluru. A double-header is scheduled to happen later tonight as the Bengal Warriors lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Puneri Paltan cross paths with Dabang Delhi KC.

All teams have played at least 11 matches so far in Pro Kabaddi 2022, but none have booked themselves a place in the playoffs. Having said that, not a single team has been eliminated from the competition as well.

However, looking at the points table, the following five teams seem the favorites to win the championship this year.

#1 Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers have performed exceptionally well of late in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Vikash Kandola-led outfit is on a three-match winning streak. The main strength of Haryana is their defense.

The trio of Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit and Surender Nada have been in great form. Captain Kandola has shouldered the raiding responsibilities. If Rohit Gulia and Vinay support Kandola better in the raiding unit, the Steelers will be unstoppable.

#2 UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha grabbed the headlines by signing Pardeep Narwal at the PKL Auction. The Record Breaker has not performed his best in the ongoing season but UP Yoddha are still in contention for a place in the playoffs.

Surender Gill has been the star for UP Yoddha this year.

Fans will know that UP Yoddha always peak in the second half of the season. If Pardeep returns to form, it will be difficult to stop them from winning the title.

#3 Bengaluru Bulls

Season six champions Bengaluru Bulls are the top-ranked team in the standings right now. The Bulls have won eight out of 14 matches. However, their back-up raiders have not performed up to the mark.

Whenever Pawan Kumar Sehrawat fails to get going, the Bulls are always in trouble. If Sehrawat receives better support in the next games, Bengaluru can win their second title.

#4 Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC have performed well, but like the Bengaluru Bulls, they rely majorly on one raider. Delhi seem unbeatable when Naveen Kumar plays for the team, but when he is out, they look a totally different outfit.

Sandeep Narwal has stepped up and delivered the goods for Delhi in recent matches. If Sandeep and Naveen fire together and Manjeet Chhillar receives better support in defense, Delhi could end their PKL title drought in 2022.

#5 Patna Pirates

The Patna Pirates are the most successful team in Pro Kabaddi history. Although they failed to sign Pardeep Narwal at the auction, the Pirates have formed an excellent raiding trio comprising Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin Tanwar.

The raiding trio have given nightmares to the Patna Pirates' opponents. Neeraj Kumar, Sunil and Mohammareza Chiyaneh have also been impressive in defense.

If the Pirates continue in the same vein, they could become the first franchise to win four championships.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar