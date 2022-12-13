Pro Kabaddi 2022: Best Playing 7 from Eliminated Teams

Pro Kabaddi 2022's first round is in the history books now. Twelve teams have competed against each other twice over the last few weeks, and the top six franchises have qualified for the next round.

The six teams that have made it to the playoffs are Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi KC.

The six teams that have been eliminated are the Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Giants, U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans. While the bottom six teams on the points table let their fans down with their performances, a few players from these six franchises had a memorable PKL season.

In this listicle now, we will form the best playing seven from the players of the eliminated teams.

Raiders - Maninder Singh, Parteek Dahiya and Sachin Tanwar

Maninder Singh scored the highest raid points among the players of the eliminated teams.

The Bengal Warriors skipper maintained his supreme consistency by scoring 238 raid points in 21 matches. Maninder earned a reputation as the multi-point raid specialist because of his skill at scoring more than one point while raiding.

Joining him in this team's raiding unit will be Gujarat Giants youngster Parteek Dahiya and Patna Pirates star Sachin Tanwar.

Dahiya was the find of the season for the Giants. His top-quality raiding performances ensured that the Giants were alive in the tournament until the last week of the league stage.

With 178 raid points in 19 matches, Dahiya outshone the seniors of his team and ended Pro Kabaddi 2022 as the most successful raider for the Gujarat Giants.

Former Giants star Sachin Tanwar led the Patna Pirates' raiding unit from the front by scoring 176 raid points in 20 matches. Tanwar recorded a Super 10 in eight matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022 and rounds off this hypothetical team's raiding unit.

Defenders - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Left Corner), Rinku Sharma (Right Corner), Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover) and Mohit Nandal (Right Cover)

The corner combination for this team will be Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Rinku Sharma. Both defenders brought their 'A' game to the table in the Pro Kabaddi 2022's league stage but could not lead their teams to a top-six finish.

Chiyaneh earned 84 tackle points in 20 matches and was the most successful defender in the league round. Meanwhile, Rinku scored 59 tackle points in 19 matches for U Mumba, bagging the fourth position on the leaderboard.

The two cover defenders of this team will be Mohit Nandal and Parvesh Bhainswal.

Playing for the Haryana Steelers, Nandal earned 44 tackle points in 21 matches. His most impactful performance came in a match against U Mumba, where he scored seven tackle points.

Left cover defender Bhainswal was the best player from the Telugu Titans team. He scored 54 tackle points in 21 matches and was one of the few bright spots in the Titans' miserable PKL 2022 campaign.

Best Playing 7 from Eliminated teams of Pro Kabaddi 2022

Maninder Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Left Corner), Rinku Sharma (Right Corner), Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover) and Mohit Nandal (Right Cover).

