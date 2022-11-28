Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Qualification scenario for all 12 teams after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans match

The race to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs continued at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Monday, November 28. The Jaipur Pink Panthers and the UP Yoddhas inched closer to sealing their places in the next round by registering wins against the Telugu Titans and the Bengal Warriors.

The top six teams of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table will qualify for the playoffs. In the previous season, the team that finished sixth in the standings had 66 points. Assuming 66 points as a cut-off, here are the qualification scenarios for all 12 teams.

(Please Note: In the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points system, Win = 5 points, Tie = 3 points, Loss by less than 8 points = 1 point, and Loss by 8 or more points = 0 points).

#1 Have Puneri Paltan qualified for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 4, Points Tally - 69, Points Required - 0

As per last season's points table, Puneri Paltan have already qualified for the playoffs. Even if they lose their remaining four matches, they should finish in the Top 6.

#2 Are Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 4, Points Tally - 64, Points Required - 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers need one win to book their place in the playoffs. Even a draw in one of their remaining four games should be enough.

#3 Have Bengaluru Bulls qualified for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 4, Points Tally - 63, Points Required - 3

Like the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Bengaluru Bulls will meet the cut-off mark if they manage one draw or one win in their remaining four matches.

#4 How can UP Yoddhas qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 4, Points Tally - 60, Points Required - 6

UP Yoddhas need two wins in their next four matches to secure a place in the playoffs. Even one win and one tie should work for the Yoddhas.

#5 Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs qualification scenario

Matches Remaining - 4, Points Tally - 53, Points Required - 13

Tamil Thalaivas require three wins in four matches. It is a tough task, considering that captain Sagar Rathee was absent from the squad in the last game.

#6 Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs qualification scenario

Matches Remaining - 4, Points Tally - 51, Points Required - 15

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC need to win their remaining four matches to cross the 66 points mark. Their recent defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls has reduced their chances of qualifying.

#7 How can Bengal Warriors make it to Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 4, Points Tally - 49, Points Required - 17

Bengal Warriors need to win their remaining four games and hope some other results go their way. Tonight's one-point loss against UP Yoddhas will hurt the Warriors a lot.

#8 How can U Mumba qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 5, Points Tally - 49, Points Required - 17

U Mumba have the advantange of more matches remaining. They need to win four of their remaining five matches to strengthen their candidature for a place in the Top 6.

#9 Patna Pirates PKL 2022 playoffs qualification scenario

Matches Remaining - 4, Points Tally - 48, Points Required - 18

Like Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates are in a tricky situation. They need four wins in four matches and hope that some other results go their way for qualification.

#10 How can Haryana Steelers qualify for PKL 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 5, Points Tally - 41, Points Required - 25

Haryana Steelers need five wins in five matches. Every match is a do-or-die game for the Steelers.

The 11th-placed Gujarat Giants and 12th-placed Telugu Titans have been virtually eliminated from the tournament. Even if they win their remaining matches, they are highly unlikely to progress to the PKL 2022 playoffs.

