Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Qualification scenario for all 12 teams as on November 24

The race to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs is heating up with each passing day. Day 41 of the competition got completed on Wednesday night as the Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, respectively.

35 matches of the league round are yet to be played. None of the 12 teams have officially qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. Before looking at the playoffs scenario for all 12 teams, here's a glance at the standings first:

The top six teams at the end of the league round will qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. In the previous PKL season, the team that finished sixth in the standings had 66 points in its account.

Assuming 66 as the cutoff for this year's Pro Kabaddi League as well, here are the playoffs qualification scenarios.

(Please Note: In the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points system, Win = 5 points, Tie = 3 points, Loss by less than 8 points = 1 point, Loss by 8 or more points = 0 points).

#1 Have Puneri Paltan qualified for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 5, Points Tally - 64, Points Required - 2

Puneri Paltan have almost qualified for the PKL 2022 playoffs. All they need is a win or a draw in one of their remaining five games to advance to the next round.

#2 How can Bengaluru Bulls qualify for PKL playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 5, Points Tally - 58, Points Required - 8

The Bengaluru Bulls need to win two of their remaining five matches to safeguard their place in the top six. Even one win and one tie will be sufficient for the Bulls, but they would like to finish higher in the points table.

#3 How can Jaipur Pink Panthers qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 6, Points Tally - 54, Points Required - 12

Jaipur Pink Panthers need three wins in their remaining six matches. Their recent defeat against Puneri Paltan has reduced their chances of a top-2 finish.

#4 How can UP Yoddhas qualify for PKL 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 6, Points Tally - 50, Points Required - 16

UP Yoddhas are fourth in the standings at the moment with 50 points in 16 matches. Pardeep Narwal's men need at least three wins and a draw to keep themselves alive.

#5 How can Bengal Warriors qualify for PKL 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 6, Points Tally - 48, Points Required - 18

The Bengal Warriors returned to winning ways against the Bengaluru Bulls last night. They need four wins in their next six games to advance to the playoffs.

#6 How can Tamil Thalaivas qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 6, Points Tally - 48, Points Required - 18

Like the Bengal Warriors, the Tamil Thalaivas require four wins in six matches. They would also like to improve their score difference which stands at -3 after 16 games.

#7 How can Patna Pirates qualify for PKL 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 6, Points Tally - 47, Points Required - 19

Another team that needs four wins in six matches is the Patna Pirates. The three-time champions also have to work on their score difference (-24).

#8 How can Dabang Delhi KC qualify for PKL playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 6, Points Tally - 45, Points Required - 21

The defending champions are now outside the top 6, but they can make it to the next round by winning four matches and avoiding a big defeat in the remaining two of them.

#9 How can U Mumba qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 6, Points Tally - 44, Points Required - 22

U Mumba are in a similar situation as Dabang Delhi KC. Five wins in six matches would be a safer option for both teams, but four wins and avoiding big defeats should also be enough.

#10 Can Haryana Steelers qualify for PKL playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 6, Points Tally - 36, Points Required - 30

The Haryana Steelers still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but they need to win all of their remaining six matches and then hope that some other results go their way.

#11 Can Gujarat Giants qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Matches Remaining - 7, Points Tally - 34, Points Required - 32

Gujarat Giants are 11th in the standings, but have played only 15 matches so far. They have seven matches remaining, and if they pull off the unthinkable by winning all seven of them, no one will be able to stop them from qualifying.

#12 Can Telugu Titans qualify for PKL 2022 playoffs?

The Telugu Titans are 12th in the points table right now. They have earned only 15 points from 17 matches and have no chance of qualifying for the PKL 2022 playoffs.

