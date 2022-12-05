Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Qualification scenarios: UP Yoddhas qualify, 7 teams fighting for 2 spots

UP Yoddhas became the fourth team to reserve their place in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs earlier today. The Yoddhas qualified for the next round after Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan defeated Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates, respectively.

As of December 5, four teams — Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas - have qualified. Jaipur and Pune have advanced to the semifinals, while the Bulls and Yoddhas will play in the Eliminator round. Two more spots in the Eliminator round are up for grabs.

Seven teams are in the race to gain those two spots. Here are the qualification scenarios for each of them.

Note: In the PKL 9 points system, Win = 5 points, Tie = 3 points, Loss by less than 8 points = 1 point, Loss by 8 or more points = 0 points

#1 How can Tamil Thalaivas qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Tamil Thalaivas have the simplest route to the playoffs. If they earn one point from their remaining games against UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers, they will advance to the next round.

#2 How can Dabang Delhi KC qualify for PKL 9 playoffs?

Even defending champions Dabang Delhi KC have their fate in their own hands. They will qualify for the playoffs if they win their remaining games against Bengal Warriors and U Mumba. If they lose even one, though, the other five teams will have a chance of taking the sixth spot.

#3 U Mumba's Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs qualification scenario

U Mumba need to win their games against Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls by big margins. They will also need either Tamil Thalaivas suffer big defeats in their two games or Gujarat Giants or Haryana Steelers to not win their two matches.

If Gujarat, U Mumba and Haryana win their two games, the team with the best score difference will qualify.

#4 How can Haryana Steelers still qualify for PKL 9 playoffs?

Despite the big defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers still have a chance of qualifying for the next round of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

For that, they need to win against Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans by big margins. They will also have to hope that either the Thalaivas lose by a big margin against UP Yoddhas or Dabang Delhi KC lose by more than seven points in one of their two games.

Also, Haryana will be reliant on the results of U Mumba and Gujarat Giants' games. If U Mumba and Gujarat win their two games, they will also have 61 points. The score difference will come into play in that scenario.

#5 How can Gujarat Giants make it to Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Gujarat Giants have a similar qualification scenario as U Mumba and Haryana Steelers. All three teams have 51 points. If they win their two matches, they will have 61 points.

They will have to hope that neither Tamil Thalaivas nor Dabang Delhi KC finish with more than 61 points. The score difference will decide the sixth team in that case.

#6 How can Patna Pirates qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Patna Pirates' campaign has virtually ended after their defeat against Puneri Paltan. Only a miracle can take them to the playoffs now.

If Patna win their remaining games against Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls, they will finish with 59 points. They will have to hope that Dabang Delhi KC lose both their games, U Mumba lose against Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana lose one game and Gujarat lose one.

#7 How can Bengal Warriors qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

Bengal Warriors have a similar qualification scenario as Patna Pirates. If they win their games against Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC, they will end with 60 points.

Next, Bengal will have to hope that Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers lose one game each. Also, U Mumba will need to beat Delhi but lose against Bengaluru Bulls. In that scenario, Bengal will finish sixth and qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

