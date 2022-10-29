Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 19 after BEN vs MUM PKL match

Some big changes have taken place in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table courtesy of the results of the Triple Panga on October 29.

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex of Pune hosted its second Triple Panga of the tournament.

The first match of the night featured defending champions Dabang Delhi KC and season six winners Bengaluru Bulls. After a lot of ups and downs, the match ended 47-43 in favor of the Bulls.

Later in the night, the Gujarat Giants locked horns with the Telugu Titans. It was a defense-dominated low-scoring encounter between the Giants and the Titans. Eventually, the Giants prevailed over the Titans, 30-19.

The main event of the night was a battle between season two champions U Mumba and season seven winners Bengal Warriors. U Mumba dominated the contest and recorded a 36-25 win.

Bengaluru Bulls become the new toppers of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Bengaluru Bulls have taken up the first position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with their four-point win over Dabang Delhi KC. The Bulls now have 29 points in their account after eight matches. Delhi have slipped to second position after suffering their third consecutive loss in the season. They have 28 points from eight matches.

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers have dropped to the third and fourth spots, respectively because of Bengaluru Bulls' rise.

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants have entered the top six of the points table thanks to their wins earlier tonight. The Mumbai-based franchise are fifth with 26 points from eight matches, while the Giants are sixth with 24 points from the same number of games.

Telugu Titans continue to languish in 12th. They only have seven points in their account after eight matches. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have dropped from fifth to seventh position after the loss to U Mumba.

