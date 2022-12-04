Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 50 after BLR vs UP PKL match

Bengaluru Bulls cemented their place in the Top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a victory against the UP Yoddhas. The season six champions have become the third team to officially qualify for the playoffs.

The Bulls and the Yoddhas locked horns in the second match of the Super Sunday double-header earlier tonight. Both teams were in the Top 4 of the points table, and the winner of this match would have sealed their berth in the playoffs stage.

Bengaluru Bulls brought their 'A' game to the table and registered a 38-35 win against the UP Yoddhas. This win has taken the Bulls from fourth to third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

After 20 league matches, the Bengaluru Bulls now have 68 points in their account. They are followed by UP Yoddhas. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise gained one point from this match and have 66 points to their name. They need a win or a draw in their remaining two games to advance to the next round.

Gujarat Giants jumped to 9th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Gujarat Giants are still alive in the race to Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs (Image: PKL)

Gujarat Giants have climbed from 11th to ninth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a win over U Mumba. The Ahmedabad-based franchise recorded a 38-36 victory against the season two champions, keeping their slim hopes of qualification alive.

The Giants now have 51 points from 20 matches, the same as eighth-placed U Mumba and seventh-placed Haryana Steelers. Haryana are ahead of U Mumba and Gujarat Giants because of their superior score difference.

The race to the playoffs has heated up with today's results. Another double-header will take place tomorrow, where Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates, and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle Haryana Steelers.

Poll : 0 votes