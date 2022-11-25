Pro Kabaddi 2022: Predicting the top 6 teams that might qualify for playoffs

The seventh week of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 will begin on Friday night with a Triple Panga at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Ahead of Day 42, not a single team has officially qualified for the PKL playoffs.

The Telugu Titans are the only team to be eliminated from the race to the playoffs, but the other 11 teams have a chance of finishing in the top 6. A lot of matches still remain in the league stage, which is why fans should expect many ups and downs in the coming days.

Judging the teams by their current position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table and their recent form, here are our predictions for the top six teams of PKL 2022.

#1 Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan are the only franchise with more than 60 points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table at the moment. It should not be a surprise if they become the first team to qualify for the playoffs soon.

The Pune-based franchise need two more points to match the tally of the sixth-placed team from the last season. If they win their next game against the 12th-placed Telugu Titans, Pune should qualify.

#2 Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls are second in the points table right now (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Bengaluru Bulls have earned 58 points in 17 matches. They need to win two of their remaining five league games to progress to the playoffs.

Considering that the Bulls have an in-form raider in Bharat and a well-settled defensive combination, they should make it to the playoffs.

#3 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers lost their last game against Puneri Paltan (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Jaipur Pink Panthers have earned 54 points from 16 matches. With six more league games remaining, the Pink Panthers have a chance of finishing in the top 2, not just top 6.

If the Pink Panthers play to their full potential in their remaining games, they should bag one of the top two spots.

#4 UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas have earned 50 points in PKL so far (Image: UP Yoddhas/Twitter)

UP Yoddhas have recorded four wins in their last five matches. This franchise has a habit of peaking at the right time.

Despite Surender Gill's absence, the team has done well in recent games. Fans should back Pardeep Narwal and his men to qualify for the playoffs.

#5 Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors roared back to winning ways in their last match against the Bengaluru Bulls. Maninder Singh's men showed great character and made a fantastic comeback to defeat the Bulls 41-38.

They are fifth in the points table right now with 48 points in 16 matches. Looking at how they performed against the Bulls, the Warriors should make it to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

#6 Tamil Thalaivas

The sixth team in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs could either be the Tamil Thalaivas or the Patna Pirates. The reason why the Thalaivas made the cut to this list is because they have one point more than the Pirates right now. Their score difference is much better as well.

On top of that, the Thalaivas will not play any of their remaining matches against the two best teams of the season - Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls. Meanwhile, the Pirates are scheduled to play against both of them. It will be very challenging for Patna to find a place in the top 6 of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

