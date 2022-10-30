Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Pune hosted a Triple Panga last night in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The evening opened with a battle between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls, followed by Telugu Titans vs. Gujarat Giants, and U Mumba vs. Bengal Warriors. In this article, we will look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls clashed in Pune with the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table on the line. The Bulls brought their 'A' game to the table and dominated the Dabangs in the first half of the match. At halftime, Bengaluru led by 27-18.

Delhi scripted a comeback in the second half and gained a five-point lead with just two minutes to go. The score was 38-42 in favor of Delhi during the 18th minute of the second half, but Bengaluru took the lead back and eventually won by 47-43.

The second match was a low-scoring encounter, where the Gujarat Giants defeated the Telugu Titans 30-19. Defenders of both the teams played well, but the raiders of Telugu Titans could not support their team's defense the way Gujarat's raiders did. In the end, it proved to be the difference.

The main event of the night was a lopsided clash between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors. Corner defenders Rinku and Mohit scored a total of 15 tackle points and helped U Mumba defeat the Warriors by 36-25.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a summary of the three games which took place yesterday in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Bengaluru Bulls 47 - 43 Dabang Delhi KC (Bharat 20 raid points, Saurabh Nandal 6 tackle points, Naveen Kumar 16 raid points, Vishal 3 tackle points).

Telugu Titans 19 - 30 Gujarat Giants (Adarsh T 2 raid points, Ankit 6 tackle points, Rakesh 6 raid points, Sourav Gulia 6 tackle points).

Bengal Warriors 25 - 36 U Mumba (Shrikant Jadhav 8 raid points, Balaji D 4 tackle points, Jai Bhagwan 5 raid points, Rinku 8 tackle points).

