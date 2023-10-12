Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 4 most expensive buys for Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans have formed a stellar squad for the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season. The Titans signed nine players at the PKL 2023 Auction, which took place earlier this week. Their biggest signing was Pawan Sehrawat, who is currently the captain of the Indian men's kabaddi team.

Pawan Sehrawat recently helped India reclaim the gold medal in Asian Games men's kabaddi event after nine years. His Super 10 in the final against Iran powered India to a 33-29 win.

Fans expected Sehrawat to be the most expensive pick at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction, and he unsurprisingly earned the biggest contract by a player in the tournament's history from Telugu Titans.

While Pawan was the most expensive signing by Telugu Titans, here's the full list of the top four costliest picks by the franchise at PKL Auction 2023:

#4 Shankar Gadai - ₹13 lakh

Telugu Titans signed three players for ₹13 lakh each at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. One of them was Shankar Gadai, who turned up for the Gujarat Giants last season.

Gadai plays as an all-rounder. In his debut season for the Giants, he earned 25 points in 20 matches.

Before joining the Gujarat Giants, Gadai won a silver medal with the Maharashtra team at the National Games. He has the talent to make it big at the PKL level as well.

#3 Hamid Nader - ₹13 lakh

Another all-rounder who the Titans signed for ₹13 lakh at the PKL 2023 Auction was Iran's Hamid Nader. The Iranian all-rounder was present in the Category C at the auction, with his base price being ₹13 lakh.

The Titans were the only franchise to submit a bid for him, and they acquired his services at base price.

Nader played for the Titans last season as well. He got three chances to play, but he failed to score any points. In PKL 2021, Nader was with the Haryana Steelers, where he warmed the benches for the entire season.

#2 Milad Jabbari - ₹13 lakh

Milad Jabbari is a decorated player from Iran. The all-rounder won a silver medal at Asian Games recently. Before that, he won a silver medal at the Asian Championships as well.

Jabbari is a versatile player, who can contribute in both departments. The Titans smartly signed him at his base price of ₹13 lakh.

#1 Most expensive player of Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat - ₹2.605 crore

Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat found at the Telugu Titans for Pro Kabaddi 2023. The Titans went all out for the Hi-Flyer's services and ended up signing him for ₹2.605 crore. No other player has ever received a contract of even ₹2.5 crore at PKL Auctions.

Sehrawat played a major role in Bengaluru Bulls' championship win in season six. He also starred in the team's journey to the playoffs in the next two editions.

In 2021/22, he joined the Tamil Thalaivas but picked up an injury. Telugu Titans fans will hope that Sehrawat remains injury-free throughout the competition.