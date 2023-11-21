Pro Kabaddi 2023: Telugu Titans' SWOT Analysis

Telugu Titans have been the biggest underachievers in the Pro Kabaddi League. They have been a part of every PKL season played so far, but the Titans have never qualified for the final. Their best performance came in seasons two and four, where they finished in the Top four.

In the other seven editions of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Telugu Titans could not even make it to the playoffs. It is not that the team has had a weak squad every year. In fact, the Titans' team owners have consistently managed to sign the biggest names in the kabaddi world. However, the franchise has yet to win a title.

All that can change in the coming months as the Telugu Titans seem to have a stellar squad for PKL 10. Here's a SWOT Analysis of the team before their season opener against the Gujarat Giants on December 2.

Strengths - 1 star player in each department

The biggest strength of the Telugu Titans squad is the presence of one star player in each department. They have one of the best raiders in the world in Pawan Sehrawat, while left cover Parvesh Bhainswal has been a consistent performer in the recent PKL seasons.

Sehrawat is the skipper of the team, with Bhainswal being his deputy. The two players have the skill to single-handedly win matches for their franchise. If Sehrawat and Bhainswal perform consistently throughout the season, the Titans will be an unstoppable side in Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Weaknesses - No strong backups

While the Titans have two of the most consistent players in their squad, they do not have any solid backup options. An injury to Pawan Sehrawat or Parvesh Bhainswal can derail the Titans' campaign.

Looking at the list of raiders present in the squad apart from Pawan, the Titans have Rajnish Dalal, Vinay, Robin Chaudhary, Omkar Patil, and Prafull Zaware. It will be a big ask for any of them to lead the raid attack.

Similarly, inexperienced defenders Ajit Pawar and Mohit are the other left cover options present with the Titans. The absence of backups can hurt the Titans in a long PKL season.

Opportunities - Chance for Telugu Titans raider Rajnish Dalal to revive his PKL career

Rajnish Dalal has been with the Titans since season six. He started as a substitute raider but became one of the top raiders in the team in season eight. In just 13 games, Dalal scored 112 points for the Titans.

However, in season nine, Dalal got to play only two matches, where he managed 11 points. The Titans have retained him for PKL 10. He will likely be the secondary raider in the starting seven. Pro Kabaddi 2023 offers Rajnish a chance to revive his career.

Threats - Decision to spend ₹2.605 crore on 1 player

Telugu Titans went all out for Pawan Sehrawat at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction and signed him for ₹2.605 crore. Sehrawat is a world-class talent, but spending more than 50% of the auction purse for his services can backfire for the Titans.

The reason behind it is that the Telugu Titans could not sign some solid support players for Pawan. They have to rely on young and inexperienced names. If the youngsters justify their selection, the Telugu Titans can go all the way. However, if they crumble under pressure, the Titans may once again fail to qualify for the playoffs.