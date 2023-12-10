Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's PKL matches 

Day 8 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 witnessed two more one-sided matches, as the home team Bengaluru Bulls suffered another defeat against the Haryana Steelers, marking four straight losses for them. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas secured a straightforward victory against Telugu Titans on December 9.

In the first match, the Bulls started with a blockbuster performance as Bharat Hooda picked up 5 raid points in the opening raid. However, Haryana didn't relent; Vinay came to the rescue, earning a touch-point, and defender Jaideep pinned down Bharat Hooda, narrowing the score gap. In the 7th minute, Haryana Steelers inflicted an all-out on Bengaluru, establishing a 12-6 lead.

Haryana Steelers sustained their momentum, with players like Vinay and Siddharth Desai consistently earning points through effective raids. By halftime, the scores favored Haryana at 26-13.

Entering the second half with a renewed strategy, Bulls displayed an improved defensive performance. Surjeet Singh played a crucial role, managing to outmanoeuvre Vinay and injecting hope for the home team. Despite these efforts, Steelers remained relentless, with their defenders, including cover defenders Jaideep and Mohit, each securing a high 5.

Despite a spirited comeback attempt, Bulls were unable to turn the tide. Steelers maintained their dominance, ultimately securing the win with a final scoreline of 38-32.

In the second match, the clash between star raiders saw Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas overpower Pawan's Telugu Titans in a stylish manner, sealing the victory with a commanding scoreline of 48-33.

Yoddhas showcased cohesive teamwork right from the beginning. Executing a well-thought-out strategy, they managed to pin down Pawan in his very first raid.

The duo of Surender Gill and Pardeep proved effective on the raiding front, establishing a substantial lead of 13-6 within the first 10 minutes.

Pawan Kumar emerged as the lone warrior for the Telugu Titans, consistently securing bonus points and holding the gap. The lack of support from other players led to another challenging evening for the Titans. The score stood at 22-17 in favour of UP Yoddhas at halftime.

Despite Telugu Titans attempting a comeback with Mohit and Milad showcasing resilience in winning super tackle duels, their efforts came too late. The Titans' raiders struggled, and Surender Gill of UP Yoddhas continued to impress, consistently scoring points in raids and achieving a super 10, maintaining a comfortable lead.

In a defining moment, Pardeep Narwal scored a super raid in the 37th minute, further overshadowing the Titans and leaving no room for a comeback. As the final whistle blew, the scoreline reflected UP Yoddhas' dominance with a convincing 48-33 victory.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Match Results Summary

Bengaluru Bulls 32 - 38 Haryana Steelers (Bharat Hooda - 14 raid points, Surjeet - 5 tackle points, Vinay - 8 raid points, Jaideep - 6 tackle points)

UP Yoddhas 48 - 33 Telugu Titans (Surender Gill - 14 raid points, Nitesh Kumar - 5 tackle points, Pawan Kumar - 11 raid points, Mohit - 5 tackle points)