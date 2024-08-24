Pro Kabaddi 2024: Ranking all 12 teams based on their all-rounders

Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction happened a few days ago in Mumbai, and it was another blockbuster evening in the league's history. As many as seven players entered the Crorepati club at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction.

The 12 teams did not shy away from spending big to recruit the players they wished to have in their squads for season 11. Along with raiders and defenders, teams also invested big in the all-rounders' services.

There aren't too many quality all-rounders in kabaddi right now, which is why the talented all-rounders fetched big deals. In this listicle, we will rank all 12 teams based on their all-rounders in the Pro Kabaddi 2024 squads.

(Please Note: Only the players listed as all-rounders on PKL's official website are considered for this list.)

#12 Bengal Warriorz

Former champions Bengal Warriorz invested a majority of their funds in specialist raiders and defenders only. They have some big names like Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh and Nitesh Kumar in their season 11 squad.

The only all-rounder present in the Bengal team is Sagar Kumar, who is a left corner from Jharkhand. Bengal signed Sagar for ₹13 lakh in Category C. It will be interesting to see how he performs for the Warriorz.

#11 Tamil Thalaivas

Even the Tamil Thalaivas signed a solitary all-rounder at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction. The Chennai-based franchise emptied a majority of their remaining purse value to acquire raider Sachin Tanwar for ₹2.15 crore.

The only all-rounder of the Thalaivas squad is Iranian player Moein Safaghi. The left raider has zero experience of playing in the PKL before. It seems unlikely the Thalaivas will use him much this season.

#10 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers roped in two all-rounders at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction. The Pink Panthers splurged ₹13 lakh for Iranian all-rounder Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki's services.

Hossein was with the Pink Panthers last season, and he scored three points in the one match he got to play. The other all-rounder present in Jaipur's squad is Aamir Wani, who hails from Pulwama. It will be the right cover specialist's first PKL season.

#9 Bengaluru Bulls

Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat has signed only one all-rounder for the Bengaluru Bulls this season. The Bulls roped in seasoned campaigner Nitin Rawal at this year's auction.

Rawal, who has turned up for Bengal Warriorz, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL, has 236 points to his name from 81 matches. He will likely play as the left corner for the Bulls.

#8 Gujarat Giants

Two-time runner-up Gujarat Giants have five all-rounders in their squad. The biggest name in their all-rounders' department is Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who has struggled to perform well in the recent PKL seasons.

The other all-rounders in the Giants squad are left raider Rohan Singh, left cover Balaji D, left corner Jitendra Yadav and left raider Raj Salunkhe. Gujarat retained Balaji and Yadav before the auction. Coach Ram Mehar Singh will have high expectations from the duo.

#7 UP Yoddhas

The UP Yoddhas have two all-rounders in their season 11 squad. The biggest name is Bharat Hooda, who was also the team's most expensive signing at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction.

Hooda, who carried the Bengaluru Bulls attack on his shoulders in the last two seasons, will be the lead raider for the Yoddhas now. The other all-rounder in the squad is local lad Vivek Chaudhary, a left cover specialist.

#6 U Mumba

Like the UP Yoddhas, the U Mumba also have two all-rounders in the squad, with one of them being their lead raiders. The Mumbai-based franchise retained their Iranian all-rounder Mohammadamir Zafardanesh after his exploits in the raiding department last season.

Joining the U Mumba for season 11 is all-rounder Shubham Tomar. Multiple teams bid for the young left raider from Uttar Pradesh. He seems to be an exciting prospect.

#5 Dabang Delhi KC

PKL 8 winners Dabang Delhi KC have three quality all-rounders in their squad. The Delhi-based franchise signed Ashish Narwal for ₹23.5 lakh. Ashish earned 25 tackle points and 19 raid points for the Haryana Steelers last season.

Nitin Panwar and Brijendra Singh Chaudhary have also joined the Delhi-based PKL team. Panwar earned 15 points in 10 games for the UP Yoddhas last season, whereas Chaudhary scored 28 points in just seven games for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2021-22.

#4 Puneri Paltan

Defending champions Puneri Paltan have many talented all-rounders in the squad. However, as per the PKL profiles of players, only two Paltan squad members are officially listed as all-rounders.

The first name is captain Aslam Inamdar. He stole the show with 168 points in just 23 matches last season. Another all-rounder in the Paltan squad is Iran's Amir Hasan Noorozi, who sparked a mini bidding war in the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction.

#3 Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers signed the most expensive overseas player of the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction. They acquired Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui's services for a whopping ₹2.07 crore last week.

Shadloui is probably the best all-rounder in kabaddi right now. He can execute incredible tackles from the left corner position and also chip in with raid points whenever his team needs. Haryana also roped in two young all-rounders named Naveen Raval and Sanskar Mishra. Both are right raiders.

#2 Patna Pirates

The Patna Pirates have two quality defense specialist all-rounders in their Pro Kabaddi 2024 team. They retained left corner Ankit Jaglan after his breakthrough season last year, where he earned 66 tackle points in 23 matches.

The Pirates then spent ₹59 lakh to sign left cover specialist Gurdeep Sangwan at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction. Gurdeep was UP Yoddhas' left cover for many season and has a ton of experience now.

#1 Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans signed India's best all-rounder Pawan Sehrawat at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction by using the FBM card. Sehrawat is one of the few players to have recorded a Super 10 and a High 5 in the same match.

The Titans have four other all-rounders in their team, namely Vijay Malik, Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai and Amit Kumar. Considering Vijay and Sanjeevi's raiding and Shankar's defense skills, it should not be a surprise if the Titans field four all-rounders in their starting seven.

