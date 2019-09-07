Pro Kabaddi: 3 recent instances when a team scored 40 or more points yet lost the match

Jaipur Pink Panthers scored 44 points versus Dabang Delhi K.C. only to end up on the losing side

The Pro Kabaddi League has revolutionized the sport of kabaddi ever since its inception. A lot of unknown faces have become celebrities because of the platform that this tournament has given and one of the reasons behind the success of PKL has been the high quality of kabaddi that the fans get to witness every night. All the players give their all just for the sake of their franchise's win.

With the evolution of the sport, the points system has also changed and nowadays, the teams focus on building a lead strategically rather than going all out on the opposition straightaway. Because of this change in ideology, the number of high-scoring matches has reduced. In a match which lasts 40 minutes, it is a big achievement for any team to cross the 40-points mark.

However, there have been instances where the teams scored over 40 points in a particular match and still lost the match. Here are the 3 most recent occasions where a team lost, despite putting in their best efforts:

#3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - Match 73, PKL 7

Naveen Kumar scored 16 raid points for Dabang Delhi K.C.

Chandran Ranjit kicked off the proceedings with a 5-point raid in the 1st minute of the match as the fans in attendance knew that they were set to witness a once-in-a-lifetime encounter. Dabang Delhi K.C. quickly inflicted the all-out on the Jaipur Pink Panthers and because of the poor form of Deepak Niwas Hooda's side, it seemed like Delhi will crush them in this match.

However, the Pink Panthers came back like champions with all-rounder Nitin Rawal leading them from the front. Soon, the Jaipur-based franchise inflicted an all-out on Dabang Delhi K.C. with Rawal pulling off a Super Raid to reduce the score difference to 1.

The teams traded points for a while before the Pink Panthers gained momentum and completed yet another all-out. The Season One champions had a 9-point lead heading into the final 9 minutes of the match and then, Dabang Delhi K.C.'s all-rounder Vijay pulled off a Super Raid out of nowhere to turn the tables.

Naveen Kumar scored raid points quickly to send the Pink Panthers on the verge of an all-out. The lead went in Delhi's favour once again when they inflicted an all-out in the final minute. Ultimately, the match ended with the scoreline 46-44 in favour of the capital city.

