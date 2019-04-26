PKL 2019: Ranking all the teams based on their Facebook followers

The Pro Kabaddi League has helped in taking the sport to newer heights

When Mashal Sports and Star Sports joined hands to initiate the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), not many expected the league to achieve the heights that it has achieved today. In 2014, eight city-based franchises wrote the first word in PKL's golden history as PKL is now one of the top most sports leagues of the world.

The talented home-grown players took the sport from mud to mat and even influenced a lot of foreign nations to adopt Kabaddi in their sporting culture.

Seeing the league's immense success, the organizers decided to increase the number of teams from 8 to 12 from the fifth edition. The franchise's popularity too grew by leaps and bounds, both physically and digitally.

Amongst the digital media, social media is the best way to measure a team's popularity and here's a ranking of all the 12 teams on the basis of their followers on Facebook:

#12 - Tamil Thalaivas - 279.8k followers

Tamil Thalaivas have the least number of followers amongst the 12 teams

Best finish in PKL - Last position in Pool B Points Table (Season 5 and 6)

Co-owned by famous actors Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, the Chennai-based Tamil Thalaivas have failed to replicate the success achieved by their owners in their respective fields. Ajay Thakur has been the franchise's face since their debut but the team has always languished at the bottom of the points table.

This could be the main reason behind their lesser number of followers on Facebook. The owners and team management have built a star-studded squad for the upcoming season by purchasing the likes of Rahul Chaudhari in the auction.

They had retained Manjeet Chhillar and Ajay Thakur ahead of the auction and now that Chaudhari has joined the team, expect their fan following and the position in the points table to witness a sharp rise.

