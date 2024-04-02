Pro Kabaddi: 5 teams that are yet to win PKL

Since its inception, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has witnessed intense battles, strong performances, setbacks and remarkable triumphs. Puneri Paltan managed to secure their championship victory in PKL 2023-24 season after an arduous journey spanning all 10 seasons. They clinched the silverware by defeating Haryana in the final, marking a historic milestone for the franchise.

However, amidst the glory and celebrations, there remain five teams that have yet to taste the sweet victory of claiming a PKL championship title.

#1 Telugu Titans

Established since the inaugural season of the PKL, the Telugu Titans remain the only team formed in Season 1 yet to taste the sweet victory of a PKL championship. The Titans established a good presence in the league in the early years. Despite boasting formidable squad strength, the Titans have faced repeated setbacks in their pursuit of the championship. Their closest brush with glory came during Seasons 2 and 4, where they faltered in the playoffs.

Despite occasional glimpses of promise, the Titans have struggled in recent seasons, consistently languishing at the bottom of the league standings.

Joining the PKL fray in Season 5, the Tamil Thalaivas brought with them a fervent fanbase and high hopes of clinching the championship. However, their journey has been marked by inconsistency and missed opportunities, failing to win the championship.

While they managed a commendable turnaround in Season 9, reaching the playoffs, only to be halted in the semifinals, the Thalaivas have struggled to replicate that success consistently.

Making their debut in Season 5, the Haryana Steelers announced their arrival with a promising performance, swiftly qualifying for the playoffs. Since then, they have displayed flashes of brilliance, culminating in a final appearance in the 2023-24 season, where they faced a defeat against Puneri Paltan.

Yet, the elusive championship title continues to evade their grasp, driving them to persevere and push their limits with each passing season.

#4 UP Yoddhas

Another franchise that entered the PKL arena in Season 5, the UP Yoddhas have maintained a consistent presence in the playoffs, qualifying five times in six seasons. With a balanced squad and strong performances, they have come close in their previous seasons.

However, their aspirations have been marred by a disappointing finish in Season 10, where they narrowly avoided the bottom of the table.

A team that has experienced both the ecstasy of success and the agony of defeat, the Gujarat Giants made an impressive debut in Season 5, finishing atop the table and reaching the final.

Despite their early promise, they have faltered at the final hurdle, losing in the championship match twice in consecutive seasons. While they have managed to secure playoff berths on four occasions, the Giants continue to chase their elusive dream of claiming the PKL title.