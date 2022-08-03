Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: Start time, Date, Venue & Host

Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022 will take place this Friday and Saturday in Mumbai. More than 500 kabaddi players from different nations of the globe will go under the hammer across the two days.

Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddhas, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengaluru Bulls, Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi KC, Telugu Titans, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan are the 12 teams that will participate in this auction.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction, the organizers allowed all 12 teams to retain players from their previous squads. Some expected players were present on the retention list, but a few big names were absent as well.

The biggest names who will go under the hammer on Friday and Saturday are Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat. They are the two most successful raiders in the league's history. The Bengaluru Bulls' decision to release Pawan after he won the Best Raider award last season has shocked the fans.

PKL 9 Auction promises to be an exciting event. Without further ado, let's have a look at some important details for the auction.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction: Where can you watch PKL auction on TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the Pro Kabaddi League in India. Fans can watch the auction live on August 5 and 6 on the Star Sports network. The channels that are likely to telecast the auction are Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports First.

Fans can watch the coverage live from 6:30 PM IST onwards on the Star Sports network.

Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: Where to watch it live?

The auction will take place at the Trident Marine Lines in Mumbai. Fans can stream the event live on the Disney+ Hotstar application as well.

