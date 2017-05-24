Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: 5 players who have returned to their former teams after auction

Season 5 will begin on July 28.

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 12:55 IST

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 auction saw two days of intense drama and action as 12 teams, with the addition of four new ones, looked to build competitive squads from scratch. Armed with a purse of Rs 4 crore each, the sides looked to outbid each other in order to form teams that can go on and lift the title.

Over 400 players went under the hammer over the two days and all the top players and upcoming prospects have been spread across the 12 franchises. However, in this melee, there are also a few players who have returned to their previous sides. Let’s take a look at them!

Also read: Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Full List of players bought by all the teams

#5 Nilesh Salunke

Nilesh Salunke returns to the Telugu Titans

Nilesh Salunke was part of the Pro Kabaddi League in Season 3 and 4 with the Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans respectively. He was an important part of the Titans side last campaign, especially as star man Rahul Chaudhari was unavailable for most games owing to injury woes.

In 22 matches so far, Salunke has 71 raid points including one super 10. He was picked up at the auction by the Titans for a hefty Rs 49 lakh amount and will shoulder the major raiding duties with Chaudhari.