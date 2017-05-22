Pro Kabaddi League 2017: 5 most overpriced players from the auctions

There is no justifying the amount spent on a few of the players on the list.

Bengaluru Bulls purchased Ravinder Pahal for INR 50 lakh

When the Pro Kabaddi League auctions took place for the very first time prior to the inaugural edition, Rakesh Kumar emerged as the most expensive player with a price tag of INR 12 lakh.

Since then, until now, kabaddi has grown by leaps and bounds with four editions of the very successful domestic league and a World Cup being staged in the country. Local players have become national stars and a television audience second only to the IPL in terms of volume has been garnered.

With the auctions for Season 5 being held today, the prices of some of the players increased approximately six-fold when compared to the prices they commanded in the inaugural edition. While most players went for a reasonable value, there were still quite a few names which raised eyebrows for the money they roped in!

Sportskeeda looks at the 5 most overpriced players from the auctions held on day one:

#5 Ravinder Pahal

‘The Hawk’ as he is fondly called by lovers of the sport, Pahal was a complete revelation when he first arrived on the Pro Kabaddi scene. However, he was unable to maintain his consistency in defence especially the last time around.

He played for Dabang Delhi early on before switching to Puneri Paltan where he had a dismal Season 4, relegated to the bench on most instances. Yet, the Bengaluru Bulls paid half a crore for the player, probably hoping he can replicate his form from the past.