Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 talking points from Day 5 of PKL 5

Newbies Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers faced off in the first match of the double header. While Haryana wanted to put their heart breaking defeat against U Mumba the other day behind, the Fortunegiants were looking to secure their second victory and instill fears in the heart of their opponents who are yet to face them in the tournament. The teams played with the same intensity and in the end produced a match that neither of them deserved to lose. Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, shrugged off last season's lowly finish to pile on Telugu Titans' misery by handing them their fourth consecutive defeat. Here are the five talking points from the fifth day of Season 5

#1 Miserly Fortunegiants don’t concede an inch

Fazel Atrachali brought up his 100th tackle point in the Pro Kabaddi League in the game

‘Don’t give anything away is’ what coaches often tell their teams before they take the field or the mat but that’s hardly possible in competitive sport. But the way Gujarat Fortunegiants began the game against Haryana, it seemed they were on their way to do the impossible. While they didn’t set the stage on fire themselves with a lot of raid points against their name on the scorecard, the defense, with Iranian Fazel Atrachali in the leading role, hardly allowed the Steelers to make any inroads with their raiding.

The Gujarat team kept on chipping away points but Haryana struggled to open their account despite raid after raid. It wasn’t before the fifth minute that the Steelers could steal a point courtesy Prasanth Kumar Rai. The Fortunegiants had scored four by then and one could see the Steelers under the pump over their inability to secure points.

