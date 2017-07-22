Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five reasons why U Mumba can claim their second PKL title

Can Anup Kumar lead the team to the crown in the fifth edition of Pro Kabaddi League?

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jul 2017, 14:34 IST

Kabaddi has scaled new heights faster than any one would have ever suspected! India's homegrown sport is all set to embark on the biggest season in history with the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League which will begin from the 28th of July.

With four new teams making inroads into the kabaddi fold in the likes of UP Yoddhas, Fortune Giants Gujarat, Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers, the season will be a long one this time around spanning for almost 90 days with the final encounter scheduled for play on the 28th of October.

Out of the 12 teams which will lock horns against each other for the coveted crown, one of them which stands out is the U Mumba side. One of the most consistent sides in PKL history, the team has had successful outings in the past, and will particularly aim to replicate the same.

In the first edition, U Mumba just fell short at the final hurdle when they lost to the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final encounter but they took heart from their performance and staged a comeback in the second season to complete the unfinished business and laid their hands on the trophy.

The third season, they once again put up a great show to reach yet another final but succumbed to the might of the Patna Pirates. While Season 4 could be termed as a forgettable one for the champions, wherein they could not progress onto the playoffs.

However, with the new season, with renewed vigour and energy, U Mumba looks like a side that will pose a stiff challenge to the other teams in the fray, exuding confidence akin to a power-house! Sportskeeda thus list down five reasons why U Mumba can emerge as the winners of Season 5!

Anup has been the captain of U Mumba since the inception of Pro Kabaddi League.

#1: Captain Cool: Anup Kumar

His records speak volumes of his ability, calibre and talent! Whether it is the Asian Games, South Asian Games, Kabaddi World Cup or the PKL crown, Anup has conquered it all in the capacity of a skipper who leads his side by example!

He is a player who thrives under pressure and possesses the skills to extract the best out of his squad in the dimmest of situations on the mat, not shying away from the challenge.

Moreover, his own raiding records are quite exceptional wherein he will lead the attacking charge for the team and look to increase his tally of 377 raid points from 57 matches.

