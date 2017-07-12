Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Where are Patna Pirates' Season 3 winning stars now?

Is the current Patna side as good as their champion team from the third season?

by Vidhi Shah Opinion 12 Jul 2017, 22:52 IST

Pardeep Narwal was retained by the Patna Pirates ahead of the auctions

We are all set to embark on a new beginning with the bigger and better season 5 of Pro Kabaddi League all set to go underway on the 28th of July. The tournament will witness 12 teams from 11 cities taking the battle across to each other in order to claim the coveted title.

Two-time champions, Patna Pirates will be looking to score a hattrick with their renewed squad post the auctions. But, what goes into the making of this champion team?

Sportskeeda rolls back in time to Season 3 when the Pirates defeated U Mumba in a narrowly contested final, to see where the players from that winning team stand now, ahead of the fifth edition.

#1 Pardeep Narwal

Well, the young gun began his journey with the Bengaluru Bulls but switched over to the Pirates fold where he really came into his own in Season 3 gathering 116 raid points. He ripped the rival defence apart on numerous occasions with his surprise touch points while using dupkis and high jumps as an effective escape route.

He did not play an instrumental role in the Season 3 final however carried through his stellar form right across Season 4 where he led Patna to the title for the second time. Pardeep also featured in the World Cup winning Indian team last October, and thus it came as no surprise when the Pirates think tank decided to retain him as their marquee player ahead of the auctions for the fifth season.