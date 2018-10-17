Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6: Top 5 raiders from the Haryana leg

Siddharth Desai has been the standout performer this season

The Haryana leg of the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 came to a close as the hosts Haryana Steelers finished their horrific campaign at home with yet another loss, a 32-42 battering at the hands of U Mumba at the Motilal Nehru Sports School, Sonipat, Haryana.

The 10-point win was U Mumba's second win against Haryana of this leg as the Fazel Athrachali-led side now sit pretty at the top of the table with three wins from four matches as part of Zone 'A'. Haryana, on the other hand, started off on a high with a win in their opening encounter of the home leg but similar to the case of the Thalaivas, could not gather a single win in the four matches post the opening home match.

The Bengaluru Bulls dished out a complete performance to win 44-35 over the Thalaivas while UP Yoddha will be lamenting their two losses against the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates respectively.

The Puneri Paltan will be going into their home leg with a loss and a win in their previous two encounters while the Bengal Warriors will be high on confidence after registering two wins from two matches thus far this season. The Tamil Thalaivas return after a long lay-off was a miserable one as they fell 35-44 to a resilient Bengaluru Bulls setup while the Telugu Titans will also hope to get back to winning ways in Pune.

The Haryana leg, however, did see some top performances from the raiders. Here are the top five raiders from the Haryana leg.

#5 Maninder Singh - Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh picked his first Super 10 of the season

Retained by the Warriors ahead of the season, Maninder picked up his first 'Super 10' of the season with a commendable effort against the defense-heavy lineup of the Telugu Titans. Mixing his aggression with a mature understanding of the game, Maninder was the standout performer for the Warriors as he finished with 11 points.

