Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after the first half of Pune leg

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 // 17 Sep 2019, 22:41 IST

Telugu Titans could not defeat Dabang Delhi K.C. on the third night of Pune leg

The caravan of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 moved to Pune last Saturday with Puneri Paltan hosting the tournament's next phase. They kicked off their home leg on a sound note with a comprehensive win against Gujarat Fortune Giants. However, Surjeet Singh's men succumbed to a 22-point loss at the hands of three-time champions, Patna Pirates in the next match.

Among the other teams, Dabang Delhi K.C. consolidated their position at the top with two wins in two matches. First, they defeated the Gujarat Fortune Giants by 4 points before routing the Telugu Titans by 8 points.

Tamil Thalaivas' losing streak continued to grow as Dharmaraj Cheralathan's Haryana Steelers handed them yet another defeat this season. This was Haryana's first ever win over the Chennai-based franchise in the history of Pro Kabaddi League.

UP Yoddha too continued their marvellous comeback by defeating Season 1 winners, Jaipur Pink Panthers by six points. The stars like Nitin Tomar, Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Gulia and Sachin Tanwar lit up the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex of Pune with their extravagant performances.

With one half of the Pune leg still remaining, let us have a look at the points table before that phase gets under way. Here's the updated points table of Pro Kabaddi League 2019, as on 16th September 2019 -

Updated Points Table

Dabang Delhi K.C. have built a massive lead at the top with 69 points in 16 matches. Gujarat Fortune Giants have fallen to the ninth spot while Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have risen in the standings. Tamil Thalaivas continue to languish at the bottom whereas UP Yoddha have replaced Jaipur Pink Panthers in the top 6.