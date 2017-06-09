Video: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur and Anup Kumar star in amazing Pro Kabaddi Season 5 promo

A bigger, better season Season 5 of the Pro Kabaddi League begins on the 28th of July.

09 Jun 2017

The Pro Kabaddi League has released a new video for the promotion of Season 5 which is set to begin on 28th July. It began in 2014 and has gone on to become one of the most popular sporting competitions in India. So far, it has featured eight teams – from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Patna and Hyderabad/Vizag, thus covering seven states from different regions in the country.

With the addition of four new teams in the forthcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League, it is now India’s biggest sporting league. The new franchises for the league have been chosen, keeping in mind the popularity of the sport with huge fan bases and the potential commercial value they offer to sponsors and advertisers.

As a result, it is all set to overtake other Indian sports leagues as far as geographical representation is concerned. A total of 12 franchises from 11 states, playing more than 130 matches over 13 weeks just goes to prove the tremendous growth of the league. The new states added to the mix are from Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The promo video features three of the best players in the league, in the form of Anup Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur. Anup is the star raider for U Mumba and also the captain of the Indian national men’s Kabaddi team. The most prolific raider in PKL 1, Anup was also named as the MVP of the tournament as U Mumba finished runners-up losing the final to Jaipur Pink Panthers.

What sets him apart is his cool temperament, leadership skills and his tactical acumen as he led U Mumba to the title in PKL 2. He also captained the Indian men’s kabaddi contingent at the 2016 South Asian Games and led them to yet another Gold Medal in our rich kabaddi history.

Rahul Chaudhari made a unique space for himself in the very first season of the Pro Kabaddi, where he scored 151 raid points and awarded the best raider of the tournament. He scooped up the ‘Raider of the Tournament’ award for the second time in his PKL career last season and was the player to watch throughout the season.

On multiple occasions, he pulled his team back from the brink and single-handedly carried them to victory. His heroics saw him become the first player in PKL history to surge past the 500 points barrier.

Ajay Thakur has played 58 matches so far in Pro Kabaddi League having previously played for the Puneri Paltan in season 3 and 4 and the Bengaluru Bulls in season 1 and 2. In his best season till date, he supported Manjeet Chhillar ably as the duo helped Bengaluru Bulls to the final in Season 2. The final saw the best of Thakur as he scored five points from a single raid to keep his side in the fight.

